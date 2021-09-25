Get a sneak peek at the final part of ‘Money Heist’ in a new clip

Netflix has revealed a new sneak peek clip of the final episodes of Money Heist, aka Spanish series La case de Papel.

The second half of the show’s fifth part will premiere on December 3, following the first part premiering earlier this month (September 3).

The new clip was revealed during Netflix’s global livestream event TUDUM, which previews upcoming films and TV shows on the streaming platform.

In the preview, the gang of robbers – known as the Bella Ciao Bandits – are gathered in a dimly-lit room, trying to work out their next move. “The Professor has disappeared,” says Lisbon (played by Itziar Ituño).

“The issue now is that we need to decide – what should we do with the gold?”

“Were you planning on organising a referendum here?” replies Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna). “Because I don’t give a shit about democracy.” Watch the clip above now.

Netflix’s official synopsis for Money Heist part five reads: “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan.

“Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”