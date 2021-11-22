‘SNL’ actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies aged 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died aged 66.
His passing was announced during SNL (November 20), hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, which aired a clip from a short film starring the actor titled Java Junkie. His cause of death hasn’t been released.
The clip, a noir parody where Aykroyd plays a character addicted to coffee, ends with a title card in tribute to the former cast member.
Peter Aykroyd
1955-2021
SNL '79-'80
Born November 19, 1955 in Ottawa, Aykroyd began his entertainment career with roles in The New Avengers and SCTV.
He joined Saturday Night Live in 1979 as a writer and cast member, earning an Emmy nomination the following year alongside several other writers for Outstanding Writing In A Variety Or Music Program.
He worked alongside his older brother throughout his career, starring in films like Coneheads and Spies Like Us. They also co-wrote 1991 film Nothing But Trouble together.
Alongside Christopher Chacon, Aykroyd also served as a co-creator on Canadian paranormal series PSI Factor: Chronicles Of The Paranormal, hosted by his brother. He also had a voice role in The Blues Brothers Animated Series alongside Jim Belushi.
Additional acting credits include Kids Of The Round Table, Leo & Liz In Beverly Hills and Justice.
Former Saturday Night Live writers have since paid tribute. Alan Zweibel, who previously worked with the actor, wrote on Twitter: “He was very funny, really nice guy who starred in Tom Schiller’s short ‘The Java Junkie’ & contributed to the soundtrack of ‘Dragnet’ – a movie I co-wrote w/his brother Dan.
“My fondest thoughts & condolences go out to Danny & the Aykroyd family.”