Several cast members from SNL have shared their disapproval that Elon Musk is set to host the show next month.

Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant both took to social media following the news that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO would be making his Saturday Night Live debut, after he wrote: “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is” on his Twitter account.

Staff writer Bowen Yang first posted a frowning emoji on his Instagram story after the news was announced, and later shared a screenshot of Musk’s announcement and wrote: “What the fuck does this even mean.”

dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR — megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021

Bryant, who has been a regular cast member on the show since 2012, posted a screenshot of a Bernie Sanders tweet disapproving the 50 wealthiest people in America – which includes Musk.

Musk was not mentioned in Bryant’s repost, but Sanders’ original tweet calls the wealth of the 50 richest people of America a “moral obscenity”.

the absolute shade from Aidy Bryant after announcing that @nbcsnl will have Elon Musk as host. good for her pic.twitter.com/G1K4R0sNEq — abby (@abbymorr11) April 24, 2021

Andrew Dismukes, a former writer who now stars on SNL, wrote on social media: “Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E Oteri”, referring to Cheri Oteri, who was a regular cast member on SNL between 1995 and 2000.

Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live on May 8, alongside Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.

The last time a business mogul hosted the late-night NBC show was in 1990 with New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, with former NBC programming head Brandon Tartikoff coming before him in 1983.

The episode will mark Cyrus’ sixth visit to the show as a musical guest.