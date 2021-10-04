‘SNL’ pays tribute to late comedian Norm Macdonald

Saturday Night Live has paid tribute to late star Norm Macdonald following his death last month.

The comedian passed away after a private battle with cancer on September 14, with tributes flooding in from the world of entertainment.

During SNL‘s season 47 return over the weekend (October 2), the ‘Weekend Update’ segment – which Macdonald was well known for appearing on between 1993 and 1998 – shared loving tributes.

Firstly, cast member Pete Davidson joined the skit wearing a T-shirt with Macdonald’s face on it, before hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost dedicated the end of the segment to the late star.

“It is a bittersweet night for us tonight,” Jost began before Che explained: “On September 14, our friend Norm Macdonald passed away.”

“Norm is the reason I ever wanted to do ‘Weekend Update’, so tonight we thought we’d turn the last few jokes of ‘Update’ to Norm,” Jost added, as the show aired some of Macdonald’s highlights, including jokes about Bill Clinton and OJ Simpson.

The tribute then signed off with Macdonald declaring: “And that’s the way it is, folks, goodnight.”

Following the announcement of the comedian’s passing, longtime producing partner and friend, Lori Jo Hoekstra, said: “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him.

“Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

A number of big names from the world of entertainment paid tribute in the wake of the news, including Seth Rogen, who wrote: “I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting.

“I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the all time greats. RIP.”

Elsewhere on Saturday’s SNL episode, Kacey Musgraves appeared as the musical guest, channelling Forrest Gump in her performance of ‘Justified’.