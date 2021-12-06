Things turn violent in new ‘Snowdrop’ teaser, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

South Korean television network JTBC has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series Snowdrop.

The new clip opens with a narration from star-crossed lovers Su-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Young-ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), the pair ponder what could have been if they had met at a different time.

“If I hadn’t met you..,” says Su-ho, as translated by Soompi. “If we were just ordinary people,” Young-ro trails off. Things take a dark turn as the clip abruptly cuts to scenes of shattering glass and guns being loaded.

“The National Security Planning Agency could kill all of us to win the election,” says Pi Seung-hee (Yoon Se-ah), the superintendent at the women’s dormitory where Young-ro resides, in another scene. “No, they could even turn this dormitory into their den.”

Later, surgeon Kang Chung-ya, played by Yoo In-na (Touch Your Heart), is seen covered in blood with a gun aimed on her as she screams in fear.

“It’s too dangerous to come with me until the end,” Su-ho tells Young-ro in a voiceover as he helps her put on a necklace in the final scene of the teaser.

Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year in the South Korea’s history that saw a nationwide mass movement that forced the ruling government to hold elections. Su-ho is a graduate student with a secret past, while Young-ro is a university student who lives in an all-female dormitory.

The two cross paths when the former seeks refuge in a female dormitory after a protest at the Hosoo Women’s University, eventually getting caught up in a whirlwind romance as political tensions rise in the nation.

Watch the previous teasers for Snowdrop here and here.

Snowdrop is slated to premiere on December 18 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC. The series will also be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ as part of the platform’s forthcoming expansion into Asia-Pacific content.