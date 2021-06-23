‘Solar Opposites’ gets renewed for fourth season by Hulu

Hulu has renewed animated series Solar Opposites for a fourth season – a whole year before its third season is due to air.

Season four of the Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan-created animated sci-fi series will consist of 12 episodes, the same order size that Hulu placed for season three, which is set to air sometime in 2022.

The first two seasons of Solar Opposites – which were part of the same initial series order and launched in May 2020 and March 2021, respectively – were made up of eight episodes apiece.

While there’s no confirmation as to when season four will make its premiere, what is certain is that Rick And Morty co-creator Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will all reprise their starring voice roles.

Solar Opposites, which was Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere of 2020, centres around four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America.

The aliens – Korvo (voiced by Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) – have a mission to protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and transform Earth.

The show’s second season was watched for 196million minutes during its premiere week, according to Nielsen, landing it Hulu’s first appearance on Nielsen’s weekly list of the top 10 most-watched streaming originals.

In other animated series news, the first trailer for Kevin Smith‘s Netflix series Masters Of The Universe: Revelation has been released.

The new He-Man show isn’t a reboot of the classic cartoon. Instead, it is a continuation, which picks up right after the original show ended in 1985. Mark Hamill leads the voice cast as the notorious villain Skeletor. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey also feature.