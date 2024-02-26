Some fans are not happy with Netflix’s live-action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ remake

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of the anime classic Avatar: The Last Airbender is now out, and a lot of fans of the original are not happy about it.

The series runs for eight episodes and follows Aang, the last survivor of the airbender tribe as he trains to become the Avatar after he is discovered frozen in a block of ice. Once he’s freed, he has to learn and master all four elements – Air, Water, Earth and Fire – in order to defeat Firelord Ozai and, with the help of Katara and Sokka, liberate the world from his authoritarian rule.

This adaptation stars Gordon Cormier (Lost In Space, The Stand) in the lead role as Aang, while Kiawentiio (Anne with an E) plays Katara. Sokka is portrayed by Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why, Young Sheldon) and Prince Zuko is played by Dallas Liu (Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings).

The original Nickelodeon anime series ran for three seasons between 2005 and 2008, with a critically-savaged film adaptation having been made in 2010 by M. Night Shyamalan.

In a three-star review of the new show, NME wrote: “Such is the exuberant nature of The Last Airbender, it’s hard not to get swept up in this crazed fantasy. If nothing else, it sure banishes memory of the Shyamalan travesty.”

But many fans are not being as generous in their reactions to the new show.

One poster on X wrote: “My main opinion on the new Avatar is that the entire thing seemed rushed in a way that gives me labor concerns. The script obviously needed more passes, the actors visibly needed more time with their lines, the costumes were beautiful but looked rushed production wise, the digital effects were made with some game design engine.”

Another commented: “I mean to each their own, but this was easily the worst thing I’ve ever watched. I’m so disappointed, no humor, over acting, terrible casting and they just completely disregarded everything from the original.”

Check out some other reactions below:

My thoughts on the new live action Avatar, spoiler free. Not gonna lie I’m very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/8fvMryj6Mb — The Rizzless Vampire (@TheNoirEnigma) February 26, 2024

How to start a fight without context *Taps mic* Avatar The Last Airbender is horrible. pic.twitter.com/e5pG3Y3RKR — Princess Ariya (@Princess_Ariya) February 26, 2024

So they really just took all the humor out of Avatar: The Last Airbender, huh? pic.twitter.com/bH0Urqo5io — Amanda Mullen (@peaksandpages) February 23, 2024

I am starting to see why the original creators of Avatar the Last Airbender left Netflix pic.twitter.com/N52deNTXWp — Phillip IX (@Runser92) February 22, 2024

Despite this, many viewers are enjoying the new series, with one writing: “This adaptation is well done, and keeps you wanting to see the next episode so far. Glad Netflix put money into this.”

Just finished watching Avatar The Last AirBender Ep 1, don’t care what anyone says it’s straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

This adaptation is well done, and keeps you wanting to see the next episode so far. Glad Netflix put money into this. #AvatarNetflix #AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/yNMmyvFeQp — Azurerio (@Azurerio) February 23, 2024