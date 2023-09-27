Song Hye-kyo says ‘The Glory’ brought back her “joy for acting”

The Glory star Song Hye-kyo has revealed that starring the the popular K-drama series has helped bring back her “joy for acting”.

Song Hye-kyo recently spoke to South Korea news outlet Sports Chosun, per SBS Star, about her Grand Prize win at the second annual Blue Dragon Series Awards in July this year and her thoughts on her The Glory tole.

The actress opened up about how The Glory was a genre she has “never tired before”, but that the role eventually “brought back my joy for acting”. She added: “I’ve become more interested in working on projects that are different from what I usually do”.

Song Hye-kyo also spoke about how she believes her role as Moon Dong-eun in The Glory has helped “changed the minds of those who were previously unwilling to accept me in unconventional genres”, noting how she has been “offered a wider variety of projects” after the K-drama’s success.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress was also asked what she thinks the future for her The Glory character would look like after achieving revenge. “[She] would be doing just fine, but she wouldn’t forgive herself for the lives she ruined in her quest to get revenge,” she said.

“[She] would never be completely at ease, knowing that she had caused pain to people who had done nothing to deserve it,” Song Hye-kyo added. “I imagine her living her life, apologising in her own way, and bracing herself to take whatever punishment might come her way.”

Earlier this year, NME named part two of The Glory as one of the best K-dramas of 2023 so far, alongside season three of Dr Romantic, political thriller Queenmaker, fantasy series Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 and more.