Song Joong-ki, Shin Hyun-been and more confirmed to star in new K-drama ‘Reborn Rich’

JTBC has confirmed the all-star cast for its upcoming K-drama series Reborn Rich, which includes the likes of Song Joong-ki, Shin Hyun-been and more.

The South Korean cable network announced the star-studded cast and broadcast schedule for Reborn Rich via a statement made to news outlet Newsen earlier today (September 28). Based on a webtoon of the same name, the new fantasy drama series will be set in the ’80s against the backdrop of large family conglomerate Sunyang Group. After the family’s secretary gets framed and abandoned, he later wakes up in the body of the Sunyang Group’s youngest son, and begins plotting his revenge after coming to terms with his reincarnation.

Song Joong-ki of Vincenzo and Descendants Of The Sun fame will star as the series’ protagonist, playing both former secretary Yoon Hyun-woo and Sunyang Group heir Jin Do-joon. Joining him is Lee Sung-min (Juvenile Justice) as Jin Yang-chul, the company’s head. Monstrous‘ Shin Hyun-been has also been cast as anti-corruption investigation prosecutor Seo Min-young.

Other actors confirmed to be playing supporting roles in the new series include Yoon Je-moon (The King’s Affection), Kim Jung-nan (Snowdrop, Mouse), Jo Han-chul (X In Crisis, The Sound Of Magic), Kim Young-jae (Artificial City), Jung Hye-young (Snowdrop), Kim Shin-rok (A Model Family, If You Wish Upon Me) and more. Most notably, Girls’ Generation‘s Tiffany Young was also confirmed to star in a minor role.

Due to premiere on JTBC and streaming platform Viu sometime end 2022, Reborn Rich was penned by screenwriter Kim Tae-hee, previously known for their work on 2016’s Beautiful Mind and 2010’s Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Helming the series is director Jung Dae-yoon, who previously worked on popular K-dramas such as W: Two Worlds Apart in 2016 and I’m Not A Robot, which ran from 2017 to 2018.