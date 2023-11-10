Song Kang fights for humanity in new ‘Sweet Home’ season two teaser

Netflix has unveiled a new easer for the upcoming second season of hit post-apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home, starring Song Kang.

Taking place shortly after the events of season one, the new Sweet Home trailer reveals the world outside the Green Home apartment building. Monsters and soldiers hunt one another, while civilians are ushered into quarantine zones.

Half-monster Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang) is seen chained up in captivity, where he offers himself up to be used to research a vaccine to stop monster transformations. In the outside world, survivors kill one another out of fear and suspicion.

In addition to Song Kang, actors Lee Jin-wook and Lee Si-young also reprise their roles as Pyeon Sang-wook and Seo Yi-kyung, respectively, fighting off both monsters and fellow humans in the new trailer.

Season two of Sweet Home will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 1.

In an earlier press release, director Lee Eung-bok shared that the new season would be a “full-fledged” apocalyptic drama. “While season one portrayed tension and fear in the confined space of the Green Home, season two will be set in an open space with the introduction of a whole new group of characters and monsters,” he said.

The hit post-apocalyptic K-drama first premiered in December 2020, following Hyun-su and the neighbours living in his apartment building as people begin turning into monsters. Last year, Netflix announced that the series had been renewed for a second and third season. The latter is currently under production.

In other K-drama news, Squid Game star Park Hae-soo has been cast as the lead in Netflix’s upcoming original Korean series, Karma (working title). It’ll also star Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-jun, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo, and Gong Seung-yeon.