Here’s when Netflix action K-drama ‘Song of the Bandits’ premieres

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming original K-drama series Song of the Bandits, starring Kim Nam-gil and Seohyun.

Set in the 1920s, the upcoming Song of the Bandits revolves around Koreans who have escaped to the Gando region in China during the Japanese occupation. The series is led by Kim Nam-gil (Through the Darkness) and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun (Jinxed at First).

The new trailer opens with an introduction to the bandits of Gando led by Lee Yoon (played by Kim), a defected Japanese soldier who now steals and kills to protect his countrymen in the region.

“Chinese land, Japanese money and Joseon’s people. Which one do you think will take over this place?,” asks Nam Hee-shin (Seohyun), who hides her identity as a railway bureau section chief in the Japanese-controlled Korean government in a voiceover. The trailer goes on to preview several action-packed scenes.

Song of the Bandits also stars Yoo Jae-myung (Reply 1988, Itaewon Class) as Choi Chung-soo, a Korean independence activist who also leads an ethnically Korean village in Gando and Lee Hyun-wook (Remarriage & Desires) as Lee Kwang-il, an officer of the Japanese military.

Meanwhile, Nevertheless breakout actress Lee Ho-jung plays Eon Nyeon-i, a gunman who has been commissioned to assassinate Lee Yoon. The series will premiere globally on September 22, exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix has also released a trailer for A Time Called You, which is based on the 2019 Taiwanese series Someday or One Day. Starring Ahn Hyo-seop (A Business Proposal) and Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo-been, the romance drama also premieres this September.