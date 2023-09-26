Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas agree to temporarily keep their children in New York

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to temporarily keep their two young children in New York, according to court documents.

It comes after the Game Of Thrones actor filed a petition in Manhattan last Thursday (September 21), claiming the couple’s two daughters had been “wrongfully retained” in “New York City from their habitual residence of England”.

According to the petition, Turner had agreed that Jonas would look after their two daughters while on tour with his band The Jonas Brothers in the US in July, due to her filming commitments on a new series in the UK.

Turner, who planned to return to England this month with the children, claimed that Jonas however refused to hand over the children’s passports when she attempted to collect them.

Jonas’ representative has since disputed various allegations in the filing, including claims that Turner found out about their divorce “through the media” earlier this month.

His representative also stated that Turner was “aware” he was going to file for divorce, where the Florida Court issued an order that “restricts both parents from relocating their children”. They claim Turner was aware of this order on September 6.

But now according to the latest court documents seen by NBC News (via Sky News), the couple have agreed to an interim consent order preventing them from removing their children “from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York” pending further order from the court on the petition filed by Turner previously.

The children, who have dual citizenship, are currently under their father’s care in New York, where they will stay until the court makes its next ruling.

Jonas and Turner officially announced their separation on September 6 on Instagram, where they described it as a “united decision”.