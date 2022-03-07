Park Hyung-sik moves in with Han So-hee in ‘Soundtrack #1’ trailer

Disney+ has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming romance K-drama series, Soundtrack #1.

Starring Han So-hee (My Name) and Park Hyung-sik (Happiness), Soundtrack #1 revolves around a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together for two weeks after unexpected circumstances. As they spend more time together, they begin to question their relationship as the line between friends and lovers grows increasingly blurry.

In the new trailer, the circumstances of their living situation are finally previewed for the first time. “Come to my house and be my assistant,” says Eun-soo (played by Han) over a meal with her best friend, Sun-woo (Park). He rejects her with a smile, but soon turns up at Eun-soo’s home, much to her surprise. “Welcome, my assistant,” she declares, after some minor confusion.

The pair begin to question their feelings for each other, sharing meaningful looks as their hands brush against one another. Their jealousy grows as they witness each other spending time with colleagues of the opposite sex. “Sun-woo? Not him. If we want to be together like we are now for the rest of our lives, we have to stay friends forever,” says Eun-soo as she voices her frustrations to a friend.

Han’s Eun-soo is a lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the drama. She is described as a lively and straightforward character who is honest and open about her emotions. Meanwhile, Park’s Han Sun-woo is described as a quiet photographer with a warm and caring personality.

Several OSTs for the series have since been unveiled, including tracks by SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun, former Wanna One member Kim Jae-hwan, and NCT’s Doyoung, each one accompanied by a music video featuring stills from the upcoming drama.

Soundtrack #1 will be released on Disney+ on March 23.