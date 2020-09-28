‘South Park’ help fill Denver Broncos stadium by sending in cardboard character cut-outs

South Park helped fill the Denver Broncos stadium over the weekend by sending in 1800 cardboard character cut-outs of recognisable faces from the long-running series to sit in the stands.

The Colorado-set show partnered with the NFL team for yesterday’s (September 27) game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which they went on to lose 28-10.

Due to the current restrictions on crowds that are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 5700 socially distanced fans were allowed in the stadium for yesterday’s game.

The South Park team helped contribute to the regular match-day atmosphere, however, by sending in 1800 cardboard character cut-outs to be in attendance at the game and fill a section of empty seats.

The likes of Stan, Cartman, Kyle and Kenny were depicted wearing face masks, along with a host of recognisable characters from across the series’ long history.

South Park‘s partnership with the Broncos comes ahead of this week’s premiere of the former’s Pandemic Special, which is set to air in North America on Wednesday (September 30).

Billed as South Park‘s first-ever hour-long episode, the one-off instalment will see the show send up the global events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

A synopsis for The Pandemic Special reads: “Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park.

“The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”