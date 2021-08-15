Trey Parker and Matt Stone have realised their dream of purchasing Casa Bonita, the Colorado restaurant featured in several episodes of South Park.

The company that previously owned Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy back in April, and Parker and Stone quickly revealed their desire to buy it. Now it seems a deal has finally been struck for their acquisition of the venue.

“We bought it,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that the “fair” deal was done Friday morning (August 13). “It just feels natural.”

The restaurant, which both Parker and Stone would visit as children, has featured several times over the show’s 24 seasons. It had an episode named after it in the show’s seventh season in 2003, and also featured in the 2017 video game South Park: The Fractured but Whole

The company that own the Mexican eatery filed for bankruptcy in April, leaving the fate of the Colorado venue in limbo.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker said in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He added: “It’s just sitting there. It sucks. For a moment when it was like, ‘Casa Bonita is going to close down,’ we said, ‘We’re going to go buy it.’ And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life.”

Parker and Stone have voiced big plans for the restaurant, which houses an arcade, cave and waterfall with cliff divers among other attractions.

“We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food,” said Parker. “We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.”

South Park was recently confirmed for a wide range of new content, including a new deal taking the show up to season 30, 14 new films, and a 3D video game.