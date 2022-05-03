‘Space Force’ cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

Space Force has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons.

The streaming platform announced that the Steve Carell-led comedy series, which he co-created with The Office showrunner Greg Daniels, will not be returning for a third run of episodes.

This comes just two and a half months after the release of the second season, which has received middling to negative reviews from critics.

A parody of ex-president Donald Trump’s genuine desire to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the US military, Space Force centres on the everyday failings and absurd antics of General Mark R. Naird (Carell) and his team as they launch various space-related operations.

Alongside Carell, the show starred John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Don Lake. Carell executive-produced the series with Daniels, Norm Hiscock, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester and Ken Kwapis.

News of Space Force‘s cancellation comes after Netflix confirmed the loss of over 200,000 subscribers, with the streaming platform now admitting that adverts may be used to help drive down subscription fees.

“One way to increase the price spread is advertising on low-end plans and to have lower prices with advertising,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings told Deadline.

“Those who have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much as I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice.

“Allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant get what they want makes a lot of sense.

“So, that’s something we’re looking at now, we’re trying to figure out over the next year or two. Think of us as quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer choice.”