‘Spartacus’ actor Frankie Mossman dies in Sydney aged 33

New Zealand actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman has died at the age of 33, his family have confirmed.

The actor, who appeared on television series including Spartacus and The Horizon, died at his home in Sydney on on August 14. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney,” his brothers Laurence and Jeremy Mossman wrote in a statement.

“His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

The statement was shared on a now-closed GoFundMe campaign that has raised over AUD $15,000 to return Mossman’s body to New Zealand and cover funeral costs. Mossman’s brothers say their mother’s “final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest”.

“We recognise that COVID has put additional stresses and financial pressure on many, so any manageable donations towards Francis’ funeral and repatriation costs will be greatly appreciated and help our family during this difficult time.”

Mossman played Vitus in the Starz series Spartacus, appearing in four episodes. He also starred in as Stevie Hughes in The Horizon, a scripted web series that followed the lives of members of Sydney’s gay community, running for four seasons between 2009 and 2017.

Mossman’s other acting credits include appearing on NZ soap opera Shortland Street, as well as kids’ series The Amazing Extraordinary Friends. His final credited role was in 2020 short Dis-Connect.