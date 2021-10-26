‘Squid Game’ creator responds to LeBron James criticising series ending

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-huyk has responded to LeBron James’ criticism about the end of the show.

Commenting on the NBA player’s remarks that he enjoyed the Netflix series but disliked the way it ended, Hwang suggested he make his own sequel.

When presented with James’ comments in an interview with The Guardian, Hwang responded: “Have you seen Space Jam 2? LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series.

“But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel.”

Commenting on James’ own recent projects, Hwang added: “I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Meanwhile, Squid Game star Heo Sung-tae recently discussed his journey to becoming an actor.

Heo, who recently gained international recognition for his portrayal of Jang Deok-su in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, only began acting at the age of 34.

“I used to copy what I saw in movies or what I saw in KBS2’s Gag Concert, or other comedy shows in the bathroom,” he shared per Allkpop‘s translation. He also revealed that he had never received any formal training in acting.

In a four-star review of Squid Game, NME wrote: “By juxtaposing the innocence of these childish games with the insidious belief that ceaseless, cutthroat competition is the only way modern adults can survive, Squid Game presents a potent microcosm of capitalist society.”