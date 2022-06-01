Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said he planted clues in season one “just in case” a second season was confirmed.

The writer and showrunner spoke to IndieWire, explaining he had hidden clues and hints “for myself and for the audience” while he was writing the Netflix hit.

“Just in case there is another season, these things could be loose knots,” he said. “I only currently have a broad storyline.

Advertisement

“I’m in the process of structuring the story and the new games, and wanting to crystallise them into more detailed ideas.”

A second season was confirmed back in January, with Hwang recently adding it will be released by the end of 2023 or 2024.

A recent report reads: “Hwang is in the midst of final discussions with Netflix for a second season of Squid Game and anticipates that it could be out by the end of 2023 or 2024.”

It also states that Dong-hyuk has “about three pages’ worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script”.

Meanwhile, the Squid Game creator is working on a satirical comedy based on the inception and success of his K-drama, provisionally titled The Best Show On The Planet.

Advertisement

The new series is said to be based on Hwang’s own personal experiences of being catapulted to global stardom with Squid Game’s instantaneous, viral success. However, as Deadline notes, there are “few details available to share” about the show at the moment.

Hwang is also currently working on a “violent” new feature film called Killing Old People Club, inspired by the work of Italian novelist and philosopher Umberto Eco.