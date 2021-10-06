‘Squid Game’ creator teases a season two that could focus on the Front Man

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about a potential second season of show that would spotlight the Front Man.

The vastly popular Netflix show has become one of the streaming platform’s biggest shows in just one season.

“Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” said Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, per CNET, adding that there’s “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

Advertisement

Whereas a follow-up is yet to be officially confirmed, Hwang has said that he would be open to reprising the story, but with a new focus.

“One [idea] would be the story of the Front Man,” Hwang told The Times. The character in question was the elusive boss who ran the deadly tournament in the show in the first season.

Elsewhere cast member Wi Ha-joon, who plays policeman Jun Ho in the show, has also addressed the possibility of a follow-up.

“My hope is that season two comes out, Jun Ho returns alive, and the story with Jun Ho’s brother is resolved well,” Wi said told Sports Chosun. “I really want Jun Ho to live. But it really can’t be predicted. Only the director knows, [but] I want to live and appear in season two.”

The show has become so popular that a South Korean internet provider has sued Netflix following a big surge in traffic due to people watching the show.

Advertisement

In their claim, the company SK Broadband said that Netflix is South Korea’s second-largest generator of traffic behind YouTube, and that other big firms such as Amazon, Apple and Facebook all pay network usage fees that the top two don’t.

They also allege that the traffic from Netflix on the network jumped 24-fold to 1.2 trillion bits of data between May 2018 and September 2021, in part due to the popularity of shows such as Squid Game.