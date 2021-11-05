‘Squid Game’ creator’s old movies have been added to Netflix

Netflix has launched a back catalogue of films from Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in the US.

The streaming platform took to social media to announce the new additions to the service.

“Before bringing the visually astounding and socially relevant Squid Game to life, Hwang Dong-hyuk directed several acclaimed South Korean feature films — and now, three of those movies are available on Netflix in The US,” Netflix announced.

— Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2021

Among the titles are 2011’s Silence, which according to the streaming platform follows “a caring teacher who attempts to expose several faculty members who are abusing students at a school for the deaf.”

Miss Granny, from 2014, centres on “an elderly widow who wanders into a photo studio, and she emerges as her 20-year-old self.”

The Fortress (2017) is set in the 17th century, in which “King Injo and his retainers hold their ground at Namhansanseong, a historical mountain fortress.”

Squid Game remains Netflix’s biggest series launch ever, after reaching 111million fans worldwide. It has also topped Netflix charts in over 94 countries, including the US and UK, according to the streaming giant.

In October, it was confirmed the show has helped the streaming platform to pick up millions of new subscribers worldwide.

Bloomberg reported that the success of Squid Game has generated US$891.1million in “impact value” for the company, which is a metric Netflix uses to measure a title’s performance.

In a new feature by The New York Times, veteran members of the South Korean entertainment industry commented on the blossoming popularity of Korean content.

“It’s the world that has started understanding and identifying with the emotional experiences we have been creating all along,” said Crash Landing On You executive producer Jang Young-woo, before noting that the main “takeaway” he has had from the success of Korean entertainment is that “what sells in South Korea sells globally”.