‘Squid Game’ director talks on-set safety: “I have never seen a real bullet”

Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has discussed the on-set safety procedures of his hit Netflix series.

Hwang spoke about the safety precautions on the set of his hit Netflix series Squid Game during an interview with Variety. Notably, Squid Game is quite a violent survival series that includes its fair share of scenes that features guns.

“We of course have a prop master, but also in Korea, we’re not really a gun-owning country, so only the police can have and own a gun,” Hwang told Variety‘s Marc Malkkin. “Because of that, bullets are not really easily as distributed as they are maybe here [in the United States], so there’s a very low, low possibility of any safety issues happening on set.”

Hwang, who made his feature film directorial debut in 2007 with My Father, also offered some personal insight on gun safety in South Korea as a whole, adding: “In my life, I have never seen a real bullet. I have only seen them in the movies.”

His comments come shortly after a tragic prop gun accident on the set of the film Rust, which resulted in the death of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuries to director Joel Souza.

In other Squid Game news, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the he said.