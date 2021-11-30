‘Squid Game’ wins first major US award at 2021 Gotham Awards

Squid Game has taken home its first time at a major US award at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

The annual ceremony, organised by the New York City-based Independent Filmmaker Project, was held earlier today (November 29 ET) in lower Manhattan. During the awards presentation, Squid Game took home the trophy for Breakthrough Series – Long Format, which was accepted by creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“When I wrote this script 12 years ago in 2009 I did my best but no one liked it – they said it was too violent, absurd, weird,” Hwang said onstage while accepting the trophy, per Deadline. “It took less than 12 days [after release] to become the Number One show on the planet.”

This marks the first major US award the popular Netflix K-drama series has won since it was released in September. The show is also up for Bingeworthy Show Of The Year at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards next week on December 7, as well as the prize for Drama Program at the 2021 Rose d’Or Awards.

In addition, a spokesperson from the Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS, also known colloquially as the Television Academy) previously said that Squid Game will be eligible for a Primetime Emmy consideration. The next Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is expected to be held in September 2022.

During the 2021 Gotham Awards, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae (who played Seong Gi-hun) was also up for Outstanding Performance In A New Series. However, the trophy was ultimately awarded to Ethan Hawke (for The Good Lord Bird) and Thuso Mbedu (for The Underground Railroad) in a tie.

In other K-drama news, Hwang has confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said.