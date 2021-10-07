‘Squid Game’’s Lee Jung‑jae says there was “a lot of improv during the shoots”

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae has revealed that he and his fellow actors improvised while during the production of the Netflix show.

Earlier today (October 7), the cast of the popular series appeared on on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to more share about its recent global success. When asked by host Jimmy Fallon if there was anything in the show that was improvised, Lee said that “there was definitely a lot of improv during the shoots” and shared a story about a scene between him and co-star Jung Ho-yeon.

He told Fallon about the scene where his character, Gi-hun, bumps into Jung’s Sae-byeok, making her drop her cup of coffee. “Typically, you would just pick it up and hand it to her but I noticed the straw on the ground so I improvised and tried to stick the straw back into the cup,” he explained.

Advertisement

“I tried to do it multiple times. That made Ho-yeon crack up so hard that she couldn’t lift her head up. Like this,” he added, before imitating Jung struggling to stifle her laughter while looking away.

In a recent interview with The Korea Herald, Jung opened up about her newfound career as an actor, with her role in Squid Game as her first acting job.

“I am well-aware of how much work I have to do and learn to become a better actor,” Jung said. “I try not to dwell too much on the success of Squid Game. For the fans, I think it is best to show Jung Ho-yeon improved as an actor, in my next work.”

Yesterday, it was revealed that Jung has also been named as a global ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement

As for the future of Squid Game, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has opened up about a possible season two that might centre the story of the Front Man, the looming, mysterious villain of season one.