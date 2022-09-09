‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series.

According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.

As of writing, specifics about Lee’s role in the series have yet to be released. Deadline, however, notes that Lee will be starring alongside Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), who was announced as the female lead for The Acolyte earlier this year.

Advertisement

The Acolyte will be directed, written and produced by Leslye Headland, best known for her work with Netflix’s Russian Doll. A definite premiere date for the series, however, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Apart from his forthcoming role in The Acolyte, Lee recently made his directorial and screenwriting debut with Hunt, a film that follows two top National Intelligence Service (NIS) agents who are chasing down the person in charge of North Korean spies who have infiltrated the country.

Hunt is set to be presented at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Gala Presentations section, one of five Korean films on the programme. TIFF will take place from September 8 to 18.

The film is also slated for a potential theatrical release in the United States sometime this December.