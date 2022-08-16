‘Squid Game’ takes home two wins at 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Netflix’s 2021 hit series Squid Game and its lead actor Lee Jung-jae have each bagged an award at this year’s Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards.

On August 13, the HCA TV Awards broadcasted its 2022 ceremony, where Squid Game won in two of seven categories it was nominated for. The South Korean hit was awarded Best International Series, beating out shows like Apple TV+’s Pachinko, Acapulco, as well as Netflix’s own Lupin, Money Heist and Narcos: Mexico.

Its lead actor, Lee Jung-jae, who had starred as Squid Game’s main character, Seong Gi-hun, also took home the award for Best Actor in a Streaming Series. He had been nominated against stars like Tom Hiddleston, Gary Oldman and Henry Cavill, among others.

“I’d like to sincerely thank the Hollywood Critics Association for honouring me with this great award,” Lee said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech. “I feel immensely lucky to be a part of Squid Game, and I’m deeply grateful that so many of you around the world have enjoyed and supported the series.”

“Squid Game will return for season two,” he added. “Please stay tuned for the upcoming season.”

“I believe [Squid Game] has since overcome the limits of a non-English series to create many historic moments and breakthroughs,” said director Hwang Dong-hyuk during his own speech. “Now, I’m working on season two of Squid Game.”

“I do hope to create a better second season and share it with all the fans and critics around the world. I look forward to returning soon with a great story,” he finished.

This is the latest in a string of milestones achieved by Squid Game since its premiere last September, including several wins at the Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and the Golden Globes, among others.

Most recently, it became the first-ever non-English programme to receive the Best Drama nomination in the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards, amongst several other nominations.