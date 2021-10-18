Netflix Asia executive reveals the original title of ‘Squid Game’

Netflix Asia executive Kim Min-young has revealed that the streaming service’s hit series Squid Game originally had a different name.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, Kim shared her thoughts on the international success of Squid Game and how show had maintained its cultural authenticity while still being globally accessible. She also spoke about how the streaming platform had initially given the hit series a different name due to fears that international audiences might not connect with the title Squid Game.

“Initially, we knew we wanted this show to travel but we were worried the title Squid Game wouldn’t resonate because not many people would get it,” she shared, adding that while it was a real kids’ game in Korea, younger generations were unlikely to be familiar with it.

“We went with the title Round Six instead, wanting it to be more general and helpful for telling people what the show is about – there are six rounds to the game,” Kim added. However, director Hwang Dong-hyuk later suggested to continue using the title Squid Game, as the game was the “essence” of the series.

“I think the more authentic title has actually played really well,” Kim reflected, attributing some of the show’s success to its name. “The title, Squid Game, together with the eye-catching artwork, really capture interest within our service – especially for audiences who have never watched a Korean show before but are looking for fun things to watch.

“I think we tend to underestimate the curiosity that a lot of our members and audience have. In trying to make it really easy to understand what the show is, we could have made a big mistake. I’m so glad director Hwang steered us back to Squid Game – it sparks curiosity and captures the story so well.”

In other Squid Game news, the show has officially become Netflix’s “biggest series launch ever” as of October 13, after officially reaching “111million fans”. Since its September 17 debut, Squid Game has topped the popular Netflix TV show charts in 94 countries, including the UK, US, and France, according to Netflix.