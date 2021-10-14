Police have jokingly reassured drivers that a motorway sign won’t lead to Netflix’s Squid Game.

The sign, seen at Junction 5 of the M4 near Slough, closely resembles the symbols shown on invitations in the hit series.

Posting on Twitter, Thames Valley Road Policing wrote: “We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame.

Advertisement

“It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew!”

Evening all, So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew! #P6110 pic.twitter.com/eIGcMJPuzf — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 11, 2021

Squid Game has become one of the biggest Netflix shows ever, topping the streaming platform’s TV charts in 94 countries.

The show follows a group of South Korean citizens who, as a last resort, participate in a life-threatening tournament of children’s games to win a huge cash prize.

Outfits from the show have become this year’s go-to for Halloween costumes, with the series boosting sales of white slip-on Vans and various red jumpsuits.

Advertisement

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently revealed that the show – which was first conceived in 2008 – was partly spurred by Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game,” Hwang said. “It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world.”