‘Squid Game’ season 2: Netflix reveals first official teaser trailer

Netflix has revealed first-look footage of Squid Game season 2 – you can watch the teaser below.

The short snippet picks up immediately after the end of the first season, with lead character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) leaving the airport as he speaks to the Front Man on the phone and promises to bring down the entire Squid Game operation.

“You’ll regret your decision,” the Front Man tells him, to which Seong Gi-hun replies: “I will find you. No matter what it takes.”

At the time of writing, Netflix has not announced an official release date for season two. However, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously shared that filming will carry on into 2024.

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

Several new cast members have been revealed for Squid Game‘s second season. These include Insider’s Kim Si-eun, Run On’s Yim Si-wan, 30 Days’ Kang Ha-neul, former IZ*ONE singer Jo Yu-ri, former Big Bang rapper T.O.P and more.

Alongside Lee Jung-jae, original cast members Wi Ha-jun, Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo will also return to reprise their roles from the first season.

Dong-hyuk has also teased the possibility of several supposedly dead characters making a return, including Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) and detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon).

Back in 2022, Dong-hyuk provided an outline of the question he’s looking to address in the second season.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” he said. “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?”

Elsewhere, the director has indicated the second season could delve into the history of the Front Man, exploring his time as a police officer.