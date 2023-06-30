‘Squid Game’ season two casts Ex-Big Bang member T.O.P, IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu-ri

Netflix has unveiled the full cast for season two of its hit K-drama series Squid Game, featuring former Big Bang member T.O.P.

In a new press announcement, Netflix introduces T.O.P as a new cast member by his birth name Choi Seung-hyun. The new role will be the K-pop idol’s first acting role in over five years, since the 2017 German-Chinese action film Out of Control.

Announced alongside T.O.P as the new cast of Squid Game are: former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri, Sweet Home actors Park Gyu-young and Lee Jin-wook, Kang Ae-sim of Move to Heaven fame and Heartbeat‘s Won Ji-an, as well as Lee David and Roh Jae-won.

Advertisement

The eight new cast members join Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Yang Dong-Geun, who were all first revealed in mid-June during Netflix’s TUDUM event in Brazil.

Squid Game season two will also see the return of Lee Jung-Jae (as Seong Gi-Huh), Lee Byung-Hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-Jun (Hwang Jun-Ho) and Gong Yoo (Recruiter).

In its press announcement, Netflix also shared that the cast and showrunners of Squid Game season two had gather for the first table read of the script earlier this week. Production of the series is slated to start later this year.

Netflix’s new announcement also comes just a month after T.O.P revealed that he had “withdrawn” as a member of K-pop boyband Big Bang. The singer previously left long-time label YG Entertainment in February 2022.