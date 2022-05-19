‘Squid Game’ season two might not release until 2024

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said the show’s second season will be released by the end of 2023 or 2024.

The show’s first season broke records for Netflix when it was released last year, with co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirming a second season had been ordered back in January.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Dong-hyuk provided an update on the second season’s progress. The report reads: “Hwang is in the midst of final discussions with Netflix for a second season of Squid Game and anticipates that it could be out by the end of 2023 or 2024.”

It states that Dong-hyuk has “about three pages’ worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script”.

Teasing the new season, he added: “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again. I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

Lee Jung-jae, who plays lead character Seong Gi-Hun, is the only character officially confirmed to return for season two. In April, Dong-hyuk said he “believed the Front Man will be back too”, played by Lee Byung-hun.

Earlier this year, it was hinted Jung Ho-yeon might return in a different role, after the creator teased she might have “a twin sister”.

Squid Game made history in February at the SAG Awards after Jung-jae and Ho-yeon became the first actors from a non-English language series to win acting prizes at the ceremony.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME said “The show’s sharp social critiques, suspenseful competition and sympathetic characters remain largely enthralling throughout” noting that “Squid Game’s pastel-hued perversion of youthful nostalgia does more than enough to keep us invested and hopeful for a potential second season.”