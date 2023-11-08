‘Squid Game’ season two is “so far so good”, says actress Kim Si-eun

South Korean actress Kim Si-eun has shared her experience as part of the new cast for the upcoming second season of Netflix’s hit K-drama Squid Game.

Kim recently appeared on the South Korean radio show Cine Town on SBS POWER FM, alongside actor Cho Hyun-chul, on November 7. While speaking with the show’s host, Kim opened up about her experience filming on the set of Squid Game season two.

“I’ve been busy filming Squid Game [season two[ recently, and filming it has been super fun,” she said, as translated by SBS Star. “I don’t have a lot of opportunities to work with such legendary actors, so it’s just such an honour for me to work with them. I feel grateful for this amazing opportunity. I’m trying to learn as much as I can while working with them.”

Although Kim Si-eun says that she has not frequented the set of Squid Game season two that much, as of the episode’s broadcast, Kim described her experience so far as “really exciting”. “So far so good,” she added. “I can’t wait for it to come out!”

Kim Si-eun is one of the new faces cast in the second season of the thriller series, alongside other new cast members such as Run On’s Yim Si-wan, 30 Days’ Kang Ha-neul, former IZ*ONE singer Jo Yu-ri, former Big Bang rapper T.O.P and more.

They are also joined by some of the original cast, including main protagonists Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-jun, as well as Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo, all of whom will reprise their roles from the first season.

When asked about his work on the new Squid Game season in September, co-star Kang Ha-neul said that people often ask him how he feels about “appearing on such a big series”, however he says he would tell them that he “feel[s] the same” about it as he would any other project.