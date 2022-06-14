‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ to turn hit Netflix show into reality TV contest

Netflix is set to transform its biggest hit show into “the biggest reality competition series ever,” titled Squid Game: The Challenge.

The streaming giants officially confirmed the record-breaking Korean survival drama has been renewed for season two on Sunday (June 12). The series, which premiered on the platform last year, became the most-viewed original title in Netflix history within 12 days of its release.

Now, boasting both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game, with the chance to win a staggering $4.56million (£3.65million).

According to a press release, contestants will take part in a series of games inspired by the original show – as well as “surprising new additions” – in a variety of contests, with the opportunity to forge alliances and develop potential winning strategies to survive.

Naturally, however, elimination will not be quite as brutal in The Challenge as it is in the violent drama. “The stakes are high, but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” the statement.

“The biggest risk,” the new show’s accompanying trailer adds, “is not playing.” Watch the official announcement below.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden, part of ITV Studios, and will be filmed in the UK. Recruitment is currently open as producers seek out English-language speakers from any part of the world – you can apply here.