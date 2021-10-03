‘Squid Game’: TikTok user says Netflix’s subtitles change meaning of show

A TikTok user has alleged that Netflix has “botched” the subtitles on Squid Game.

The new show has become a viral sensation in recent days and has become one of Netflix’s biggest ever shows.

The Korean-language drama first arrived on Netflix in September and explores a dystopian world in which a strange organisation recruits people who in debt – they must then compete in a series of deadly games.

One TikTok user, Youngmi Mayer, has now alleged the subtitles on the English version are “so bad” that they often lose the meaning from the original script.

The fluent Korean speaker claimed: “The dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved.”

In one example given, a character tries to convince people to play the game with her, with the closed-caption subtitles reading: “I’m not a genius, but I still got it worked out.”

Mayer explained that this was incorrect: “I am very smart, I just never got a chance to study.”

She continues: “Almost everything she says is being botched translation-wise… the writers, all they want you to know about her is that,” Mayer said. “Seems so small, but it’s the entire character’s purpose of being in the f***ing show.”

Over on Twitter, Mayer added: “The reason this happens is because translation work is not respected and also the sheer volume of content. Translators are underpaid and overworked and it’s not their fault. It’s the fault of producers who don’t appreciate the art.”

NME has reached out to Netflix for comment.

In other news, Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about the possibility of a sequel, revealing that he doesn’t “have well developed plans for Squid Game 2.”

However, a second season has not been ruled out, with Hwang adding that “if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors”.