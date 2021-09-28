‘Squid Game’ writer-director considers sequel: “If I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone”

Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about a possible follow-up to the South Korean hit dystopian series on Netflix.

In an interview with Variety last Friday (September 24), Hwang talked about the runaway success of the series, and considered the possibility of a sequel.

Hwang was the sole writer and director of the show’s debut season, which has been such a hit on the streaming platform that it reportedly sent South Korean media stocks flying last week.

He revealed that he doesn’t “have well developed plans for Squid Game 2”, admitting that “it is quite tiring just thinking about it.”.

However, a second season has not been ruled out, with Hwang adding that “if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Earlier in the interview, Hwang also confessed that he anchored the first season because he is “not great at team work” but is looking to change that.

In addition, Hwang addressed criticism that the show borrows heavily from past dystopian fiction such as Japanese films As The Gods Will and Battle Royale.

“I freely admit that I’ve had great inspiration from Japanese comics and animation over the years,” he said, referring to his notes for Squid Game which reportedly date back to 2008. As The Gods Will, directed by Takashi Miike, was released in 2014.

“When I started, I was in financial straits myself and spent much time in cafes reading comics including Battle Royale and Liar Game. I came to wonder how I’d feel if I took part in the games myself. But I found the games too complex, and for my own work focused instead on using kids’ games.”

CNET reported earlier today (September 28) that Squid Game is on track to be the “biggest non-English language show in the world”, according to Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos at the tech conference, Code 2021. He added that it also has “a very good chance” to be “our biggest show ever”.

Squid Game also became the first-ever South Korean series to top the US Netflix charts when it debuted earlier this month.

In NME’s four-star review of Squid Game, Hidzir Junaini wrote that the show’s “pastel-hued perversion of youthful nostalgia does more than enough to keep us invested and hopeful for a potential second season”.