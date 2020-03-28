A new Star Wars series based on Rogue One character Cassian Andor, featuring some unused creatures from the franchise’s big budget movie releases, is on its way.

While British fans are currently busy getting stuck into The Mandalorian after Disney+ launched in the UK earlier this week, practical effects expert Neal Scanlan is looking forward to working on the early espionage adventures of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.

“What is fun about this is, in many ways, I don’t think it feels different than working on a movie. It certainly doesn’t feel like we are making any compromises,” Scanlan told Movieweb. “It’s the same creative conditions in every department to do what we can do.

“We also have this backlog of characters,” he continued, explaining that he will be giving some unused beings created for The Rise Of Skywalker and other movies a chance to shine.

“A lot of the characters that we built for all of the films either didn’t make it to the final cut, because that’s just the way that the film process happens, or that they are seen so momentarily that there is this wonderful second opportunity to bring back some of the characters that we’ve made and bring them to this new storyline in a more, shall we say, integrated way.

“I think it’s going to be tremendous. I find that it’s a second opportunity for everything that we’ve made, plus the opportunity of moving TV along, in a sense, at what will not at all be diminished as far as the level of quality, the level of things that we are going to try and achieve.”

The still-untitled series focuses on earlier espionage adventures of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, who fans first saw in Rogue One. Along with Luna’s character, Alan Tudyk’s reprogrammed Imperial Droid K-2SO has also been confirmed for the series.

The Americans‘ Stephen Schiff is onboard to run things, while Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One‘s additional writing and filming, is part of the creative team.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the granddaughter of Star Wars legend Alec Guinness had a cameo role in The Rise of Skywalker.

Guinness, who died in 2000 at the age of 86, played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi).