It looks like the recent season finale of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian might have featured a Thor: Ragnarok Easter egg.

Warning! Spoilers for season two below.

Last month, Disney+ in the US aired the finale of its first batch of episodes, in which Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin declared that “Mandalorian isn’t a race. It’s a creed”.

His declaration came after Moff Gideon (played by Giancarlo Esposito) revealed that Din doesn’t actually come from the Mandalore – rather he is an abandoned child they took in.

To some, Din’s defiant statement feels similar to a line in Thor: Ragnarok. In the Marvel movie, Odin tells Thor that “Asgard is not a place. Never was… Asgard is where our people stand.” The line is later echoed by Thor himself.

While it may be more a coincidence than an Easter egg, The Mandalorian‘s season finale happened to be helmed by Taika Waititi who directed Thor: Ragnarok. However, he is not credited as writing the episode.

Meanwhile, a second season of Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian will air in 2020, it’s been confirmed.

The show’s director and showrunner Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter with a release date of Autumn 2020 set for the next instalment of the show.