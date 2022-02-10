Star Wars’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series to premiere in May

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new spin-off Star Wars series led by Ewan McGregor, has received a May premiere date at Disney+.

The limited live-action series, which sees McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) reunite with his old Star Wars castmate Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), will start airing on May 25.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of the 2005 Star Wars film Revenge Of The Sith, where Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi witnessed the downfall of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Advertisement

With the premiere news comes a poster reveal, which you can see below.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XCV1xQZhDR — Star Wars (@starwars) February 9, 2022

Last year Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy discussed the “incredibly emotional” reunion between McGregor and Christensen for the show.

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy told Empire.

She continued: “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time.

“I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

Advertisement

The series premiere date of May 25 is also the 45th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977.

Joining McGregor and Christensen in the series is Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and Sung Kang.

Fast & Furious 9 star Kang recently reflected on being cast in Obi-Wan Kenobi, saying: “I kept pinching myself going, ‘How did I end up here?’”