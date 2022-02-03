‘Star Wars’: Sebastian Stan on Luke Skywalker rumours, “Never say never”

Sebastian Stan has not ruled out rumours that he will play Luke Skywalker in a future Star Wars project.

Speaking in a new interview with Esquire, Stan responded to fan demands that he play Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian.

“Look, it’s really kind,” he said. “Never say never.”

“Mark Hamill is my father, you know,” he went on to joke. “And he knows that, and I call him every Christmas to tell him, ‘Just… Just want you to know I’m around.’ It’s really terrifying.”

Stan previously responded to calls for him to take up the role last March.

“If Mark Hamill called me, personally, to tell me he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I will believe it. Until then, I won’t believe it,” he said at the time.

Despite not doing so, Hamill previously said Stan would be more than capable of taking up the role in an interview with Good Morning America.

“He doesn’t need me,” Hamill said. “He’s an accomplished enough actor to get in on his own. And I shouldn’t put my thumb on the scale because it’s not my choice, it’s Disney and Lucasfilm, and I don’t want to cut short any other potential Lukes. I’d love to work with him. Heck, I’d play his father any day.”

A younger version of Luke Skywalker appeared in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, and again in a recent episode of The Book Of Boba Fett. But he was played by stand-in, Graham Hamilton with Hamill’s voice replicated by technology.

Meanwhile, Stan is currently starring as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee alongside Lily James in the new Disney+ miniseries Pam & Tommy.