‘Star Wars’ series ‘Ahsoka’ begins filming with Rosario Dawson

Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka has officially started filming.

The forthcoming Disney+ series will tell the standalone story of Ahsoka Tano, a character first introduced on screen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm confirmed the news with a new image from the set, featuring a director’s chair and a cowboy hat resting on it.

Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today. pic.twitter.com/b5WgGBihHo — Star Wars (@starwars) May 9, 2022

Before the two Disney+ shows, Ahsoka Tano first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and then featured in the animated series of the same name.

She later featured in Star Wars Rebels, before making the leap to live-action with the two television series.

Ahsoka was played by Rosario Dawson in the live-action series, making her debut in episode five of the second season of The Mandalorian.

Discussing a set piece in which Ahsoka kills a number of masked enemies with her trademark double white lightsabers, NME wrote: “In a year without blockbusters, it’s easily the most badass bit of action movie chic that we’ve had in months – and Dawson (Sin City, Death Proof) gives Ahsoka all the seasoned samurai gravitas she deserves.”

Dawson will be leading the new Ahsoka series, while Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, which he’ll also be playing in new series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Alongside Dawson and Christensen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Natashia Liu Bordizzo will also star in Ahsoka.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will air on Disney+ on May 27.