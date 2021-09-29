Star Wars spin-off show The Book Of Boba Fett has revealed its first images and a confirmed release date of December 29.

The show was first announced in a post-credits sequence at the end of the last season of The Mandalorian in December.

Now, the first piece of concept art for the show has been revealed, which shows Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, sat in Jabba the Hutt’s palace in Tatooine.

An official synopsis for the show confirms that it will feature “bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Ludwig Göransson, composer on The Mandalorian, will return to score the new spin-off.

Göransson has a long history of composing scores before his Star Wars ventures, including Creed, Creed II, Venom, Tenet and Marvel’s Black Panther, which earned him the Oscar for Best Original Score back in 2019.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff has disclosed that her character has “unfinished business” in the upcoming third season.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff told Slash Film.

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”