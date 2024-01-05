‘Starsky & Hutch’ actor David Soul dies aged 80

David Soul, the actor and singer who starred in the TV series Starsky & Hutch, has died at the age of 80.

The news was confirmed by Soul’s wife Helen Snell in a statement on Friday (5 January), writing that he had died following a “valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

The statement read: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

The US-born TV star was best known for playing Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in Starsky & Hutch from 1975 to 1979. He starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser, who played Dave Starsky in the iconic crime series.

He and Glaser reprised their roles for the 2004 movie remake Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

Soul was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force, and The Yellow Rose.

The actor also enjoyed a successful singing career, earning hits with songs including ‘Don’t Give Up on Us’ and “’Silver Lady’, which went to No 1 in the UK charts.

Elsewhere, Soul played the lead role in Stewart Lee’s West End play Jerry Springer: The Opera, and appeared in British TV dramas Holby City and Dalziel And Pascoe.

He also appeared as a guest competitor on BBC’s Top Gear during the show’s second series, when it was hosted by Jeremy Clarkson. He notably broke the Reasonably-Priced Car’s gearbox twice during his appearance.

Soul has been married five times and has six children, including five sons and one daughter.