Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after fall from The O2 stage

Stephen Fry was rushed to hospital after falling off stage at London venue The O2 while delivering a speech.

The actor and TV personality was giving a keynote speech at a conference about AI last week (September 14).

He was speaking at the CogX festival when, as reported by MailOnline, he “fell two metres” off the stage and sustained injuries to his ribs and leg.

Advertisement

“It looked like it was too dark and there didn’t look like there was a handrail,” a source said.

“He fell two metres to the floor. He looked to have been hurt as he had to leave in a wheelchair.”

Fry has yet to comment on the reported accident.

Last year, Fry quit Twitter (now known as X) following Elon Musk‘s takeover of the social media platform.

He announced his departure by posting an image of Scrabble letters, spelling out the word “Goodbye”.

Advertisement

Fry is one of numerous high-profile figures to have quit the platform, with many citing Musk’s takeover as the main reason for their departure.

In 2018, Fry revealed that he was battling prostate cancer in a 12-minute video posted online. He described it as an “unwelcome and unexpected adventure”.

The diagnosis came after Fry underwent a full health check where his doctor noticed unusually high antigen levels in his prostate.