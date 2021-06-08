Stephen Graham describes working with Cillian Murphy on ‘Peaky Blinders’

Stephen Graham has opened up about working with Cillian Murphy on Peaky Blinders.

The actor spoke to Radio X’s Chris Moyles about his upcoming role in the sixth series of the hit show, and describe his time filming the show as a “joy”.

“Cillian’s such a wonderful actor, he’s amazing and what a lovely, lovely, lovely fella,” Graham said.

“To the extent, Chris, where there was a couple of moments – I had to pinch myself a couple of times because I was sat there in a scene with him, doing a rehearsal and stuff and I’ve kinda gone, ‘Ahh that’s Tommy Shelby!’”

Hannah Walters, Graham’s wife, said that he and Murphy “were fan-girling each other so badly”. The actor added: “He’s just an absolutely lovely fella and a phenomenal actor.”

Stephen Graham went on to say that he freaked out while filming the show before the cameras started rolling. He said: “Well what I managed to do was I managed to do that before they said action.

“I had a proper look round and then it was like, ‘Alright lad, best put your footy boots on here and your shin pads, let’s get ready, here we go, on the pitch!’. But at first [inhales], ‘Ok, oh wow!’”

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders came under investigation over claims that the series’ season 6 production breached COVID-19 safety regulations.