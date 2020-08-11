Steve Coogan is planning on taking Alan Partridge on a new live tour

Steve Coogan has revealed that he plans on taking Alan Partridge out on the road for a live tour in the near future.

Coogan was speaking on the Elevenses with Danielle Perry podcast, which asks guests the same eleven questions about their life, career and future.

Speaking of future live plans for his adored character, Coogan explained that he missed the stage after previously touring with his iconic comedy creation in 2010.

He said: “It’s been a while since I’ve done a live show. It’s ten years. I miss it. I sort of do it every ten years. So, I think in the next couple of years I’ll take a big live Alan Partridge show on the road.”

Coogan’s new show with the character, This Time With Alan Partridge, launched last year and was recently renewed for a second season.

An NME review of This Time With Alan Partridge said the show was “among his finest outings to date.”

The review continued: “Alan Partridge might have left the BBC under a cloud of shame, but his return is the complete opposite. It’s a slice of comedic gold and an early contender for the funniest show of the year. Back of the net.”

Last year, Alan Partridge also helped Steve Coogan escape a lengthy driving ban for speeding.

The actor, who was clocked driving his Porsche at 36mph in a 30mph zone close to his home in East Sussex, argued that his new series as Partridge could not be filmed on public transport – because Alan Partridge wouldn’t use public transport.

Crawley Magistrates concluded that Coogan would only be banned from driving for two months instead of the usual six so he could continue filming the new series.