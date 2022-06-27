Steve Coogan has quoted Alan Partridge‘s famous Beatles line from his TV series while watching Paul McCartney at Glastonbury.

The music legend headlined the second night of the festival over the weekend, which saw him duet with Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, as well as a virtual John Lennon.

The BBC was in the crowd and managed to catch up with Coogan, who referenced a line in I’m Alan Partridge where the character is asked about his favourite Beatles album.

“Alan Partridge was asked, ‘What’s your favourite Beatles album?’ And he said, ‘Errr, that’s a tough question… I think I would have to say ‘The Best of the Beatles’,” Coogan quipped.

The scene in the series also saw Partridge say a memorable line declaring that McCartney’s group Wings “were only the band The Beatles could have been”.

During his BBC interview, Coogan went on to argue: “The Rolling Stones have only ever written about eight brilliant songs, whereas The Beatles have done about 50.”

After McCartney finished his set, the actor was asked for his snap verdict, admitting: “I don’t know what to say, it’s quite overwhelming. I don’t think there’s anyone else in the world who can give such unadulterated joy to people. Very, very privileged to be able to see that.”

In NME‘s five-star review of McCartney’s set, we said: “Sir Paul McCartney takes no chances with his second-ever Pyramid Stage headline slot, one week after he marked his 80th trip around the sun.

“People talk about ‘Glastonbury moments’: Macca’s joy bonanza of a set is packed with at least – at least – half a dozen of them, including the audience spontaneously singing him ‘Happy Birthday’ and later taking over the universal ‘Hey Jude’ refrain. ‘I love that sound,’ Paul beams. After all those years, you’re left with little doubt that he really does.”

The 2022 festival also saw headline sets from Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross playing the Sunday Legends slot. Many artists also spoke out against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade over the course of the weekend, including Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo and Lorde.