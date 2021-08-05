Watch Steve Martin show off his banjo skills in new viral clip

Steve Martin has gone viral on Twitter this week after posting a clip of himself playing the banjo.

The 75-year-old might be most recognised for his acting and comedic talents, but he’s also earned accolades as a musician.

His banjo skills, which are often incorporated into his stand-up sets, entered the limelight once again after Martin posted a clip on Twitter from his garden.

The caption reads: “What’s happening? Banjo!”

“You may not think you need 49 seconds of Steve Martin playing the banjo, but believe me when I say, you most certainly do,” a Twitter user wrote.

Martin has won five Grammy Awards over his lifetime, including Best Bluegrass Album for ‘The Crow: New Songs for the 5-string Banjo’ in 2010. He also won Best American Roots Song, with Edie Brickell, for the track ‘Love Has Come For You’ from the 2013 album of the same name.

The actor has been playing the banjo since he was 17-years-old, and in 2010 created the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass to reward and bring greater visibility to bluegrass acts.

Martin will return to the small screen later this month in Only Murders in the Building, a comedy series starring Martin Short and Selena Gomez about three strangers obsessed with true crime who find themselves in the middle of one.

Only Murders in the Building releases August 31 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.