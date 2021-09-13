Steve-O on ‘Jackass’ scenes too shocking to show: “It was violent as hell”

Jackass star Steve-O has opened up about three scenes that were deemed too shocking to make the cut.

The performer, who has performed stunts in the Jackass series since 2000, recently revealed the stunts that were left on the cutting room floor.

While appearing on Hot Ones alongside his Jackass co-star Wee-Man, Steve-O walked host Sean Evans through the three moments that SMP refused to air.

Describing the first incident, dubbed “box down stairs”, Steve O- said: “He [Johnny Knoxville] just got in a box, they tucked in some pillows around him, taped it up, rolled it down a huge flight of cement stairs, and it was violent as hell.”

“There was also when Knoxville shot himself with the 38-calibre Smith and Wesson handgun,” Steve-O said of the second one.

The third scene involves Knoxville getting hit by a car. Steve-O explained: “And when he said, ‘I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m going to get hit by a car real soon. Car just came flying, he went through the windshield, rolled over.