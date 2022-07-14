Steven Knight’s new post-‘Peaky Blinders’ TV series is about Ferrari

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has announced his new project will be a Ferrari TV series.

A biography series about Enzo Ferrari based on the book Ferrari Rex by Luca Dal Monte, the show will be released via Apple TV+.

A synopsis of the forthcoming show reads: “Five years. Five drivers. Five deaths. One trial. In the name of passion, in the pursuit of pure speed. At the centre of it all a titanic man, complex and multifaceted, who dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history.

“Enzo Ferrari: his name became a boast, an aspiration, and ultimately legend. But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the tragic death of his firstborn son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.”

“I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” Knight said in a statement. He will write and executive produce the series.

He continued: “Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and ‘Ferrari’ is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”

Earlier this year, Steven Knight teased the forthcoming Peaky Blinders film.

“I know exactly what’s going to happen, I know what the story is and I’m writing at the moment,” he said.

He added: “It’s a very specific story, that’s based on a true story from the Second World War and will be told in the Peaky way.”