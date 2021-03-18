Steven Knight and Ridley Scott planning new WWII TV series

Steven Knight and Ridley Scott are teaming up for a new WWII TV series called Roads of Freedom.

The show will be a 10-episode arc based on Sir Antony Beevor’s books, set to tell the story of World War II from a number of international perspectives.

According to Deadline, Roads to Freedom “will portray the brutal realities from multiple viewpoints, with characters not only from the U.S. and UK but also from Russia, Germany, France and other countries across the globe” and is set to include the stories of women and children as well.

The description went on to say the focus is on “humanity, the characters bound together by one dramatic story.

“Some of the story lines will be discomforting, but heroic, and the race between East and West to capture Berlin will shed light on what became the foundations of the Cold War.”

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is also working on a TV series about the ’80s Two Tone music scene in collaboration with production company Kudos.

Ridley Scott is currently on set filming House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, who was killed in a 1995 hit she orchestrated.

The MGM film will follow the true story of Reggiani, who in 1998 was convicted of orchestrating Gucci’s assassination after discovering that he’d been unfaithful.

Despite originally receiving a 29-year prison sentence, Reggiani served 18 years before being released in 2016.

House Of Gucci is expected to hit cinemas on November 24. There is no release date confirmed for Roads to Freedom yet.